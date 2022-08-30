WATCH: Man Mauled by Bull on Road, Chilling Video Caught on Tape

In a clip that has been going viral on social media, a man is seen getting mercilessly attacked by an enraged bull. The video was uploaded by a user named Ricky Gervais, who is famous for creating the British version of the critically acclaimed sitcom The Office. The comedian-director captioned the post: “Boom!”. The spine-chilling video has shocked social media users Watch:

The footage shows a man wearing a black t-shirt and brown half-pants, who raised his arm near the bull’s head. The animal seems to have gotten enraged by the gesture and jumped at the man who lost his balance and fell to the ground. The bull first attacked by its horns and stomped on the man’s face before exiting the place. This alarmed the people in the crowd who rushed to pick up the unconscious man.

The way the infuriated bull trampled on the man’s abdomen before fleeing away from the area is giving goosebumps to people after they witnessed the assault. The comments section was filled with mixed responses from people. While some sympathized with the man for sustaining hard blows from the animal, others opined that he received the right treatment for messing around with the bull.

One user commented, “You mess with the bull, you get the horns”. The sentiment was echoed by many others, one of whom wrote, “Don’t pick a fight with anything outside your weight class as a general rule”. The video was originally shared online by a user named Patrice Pressard.

Ricky is a staunch animal rights activist who recently announced that he had turned vegan, on the talk show titled Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

