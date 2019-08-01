Watch: Man Meets His Brother at US Airport for the First Time in 20 Years

It’s hard not be moved by the special bond shared by siblings, especially if they have been apart for a long period of time. No wonder then that a video of a man meeting his brother in the United States after 20 years is melting the hearts of netizens.

“My dad hasn’t seen his brother in over 20 years. This is my dad surprising him at the airport,” Isabel Godoy wrote on Twitter alongside the heart-warming video she had captured earlier this month when her father surprised his brother at Alaska’s Anchorage International Airport.

My dad hasn’t seen his brother in over 20 years. This is my dad surprising him at the airport.❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dp04AbjCAb — Isabel Godoy (@isabel_10g) July 25, 2019

The video, which has been viewed over 11 million times, shows Godoy’s father making some playful gestures to the camera behind his brother, who is seen waiting to claim his luggage.

Godoy’s father is finally noticed by his brother, 26 seconds into the video, and the two embrace each other for the first time in twenty years.

The brothers were traveling to Alaska to visit their mother, who is suffering from cancer, according to Storyful. The two had moved to different parts of the world more than 20 years ago.

Godoy told Storyful that her father had arrived at the airport on a flight a few hours before his brother to surprise him.

His brother wasn’t expecting to see him for another few days, Godoy said.

In another reunion story that went viral recently, a young man from Nigeria was seen meeting his mother after spending six years in Ukraine for medical education.