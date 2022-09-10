Watch: Man Meets Mother After 8 Years And the Internet is All Emotional

When Munawwar Rana said, “Meri khwahish hai ki mai phir se farishta ban jayu, maa is tarah lipat jau ki baccha ho jau (I wish that I should become an angel again, I can cling to my mother in such a way that I become a child)”, we all felt it.

Well, agree or not, reunions always melt our hearts be it friends’ reunions or the family’s. A video, shared on Instagram by the official account of Goodnews Movement, has a similar story.

No matter the children’s age, they love to cling to their mothers. Mother loves her children the same way no matter how young or old she is. When a person sees his mother after a long time, he is overjoyed to see her. However, today we are discussing a viral video in which a man sees his mother after 8 years. As a result, as soon as he sees her, his eyes well up, and he starts crying.

Top Showsha Video

While sharing the video, the user wrote, “TEARS: It had been almost 8 years since he’d seen his mother. Like a little boy again in his mother’s arms.”

As soon as the man enters the house, he sees his mother and freezes. Tears begin to flow from his eyes. The mother approaches her son and begins to cry and they both embrace. The man is seen clinging to his mother as if he had become a kid again. It is clear from his expressions that even after embracing his mother, he is unable to fully believe that his mother is in front of him.



The video or the caption doesn’t explain where he was for so long and why he did not meet her all these years. But after watching the emotions of this mother-son duo, we are sure your eyes have also moistened.

As soon as the man enters the house, he sees his mother and freezes. Tears begin to flow from his eyes. The mother approaches her son and begins to cry and they both embrace. The man is seen clinging to his mother as if he had become a kid again. It is clear from his expressions that even after embracing his mother, he is unable to fully believe that his mother is in front of him.

This video has got more than lakh views and many people have filled the comments section with so much love and gratitude.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here