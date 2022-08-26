WATCH: Man Miraculously Escapes Accident After Concrete Floor Beneath Him Cracks Open

A man miraculously escaped a major accident after the concrete floor he was walking on cracked open, right after he stepped on the safer side.

In a CCTV video that has gone viral now through Reddit, a man can be seen normally walking towards what seems to be a shop. He first walks on the main road meant for vehicles and later switches to a concrete pavement right outside the shop. Just after he steps on a safer side of the pavement outside the shop, the floor where he was walking cracks open.

The man had an expression of utter shock lingering on his face for a long time after he saw how the floor crumbled behind him. A few seconds later, three men came out of the shop and were also stunned at the man’s luck.

The clip was uploaded on Reddit. It has received over 50,000 upvotes since it was uploaded on Wednesday. The post was captioned, “Just another normal day.”

Since the man is out of danger now after what could have been a life-threatening accident, the Redditors are taking a dig at the situation in the comments section. “I imagine them saying, ‘Hey you why you break my floor?’” one user commented. “He’s the Prince of Persia,” another said.

A few people also chimed in and wrote about the low-quality construction of the floor.

“Poor infrastructure. You can’t just put concrete there without segmenting the cover and using enforcement steel,” a comment said. “Typical Southeast and South Asian municipal management. Gives contract to a company who gives ‘Bribe/Percent’, contract just rush things to save money. Then boom, accidents happen,” another read.

In a similar incident from Aligarh this June, a policeman and his wife had fallen into a drain inundated with rainwater while they were on their scooter. The couple sustained a few injuries.

