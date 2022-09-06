WATCH: Man Miraculously Survives After Falling on Tracks As Train Passes Over Him in UP

In a hair-raising incident, a man had a narrow escape after he got stuck between the platform of a railway station and the tracks but survived unscathed as the train went past him. The incident was caught in a video that has now gone viral on the internet.

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, an intercity train can be seen running through the Bharthana Railway Station in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. Scores of passengers are spotted on the platform waiting for the train to pass.

इटावा: जाको राखे साइयां मार सके ना कोई कहावत हुई सच,

उत्तरप्रदेश के इटावा में भरथना रेलवे स्टेशन पर इंटरसिटी के नीचे आने के बाद भी,

रेल यात्री मौत के मुंह से बचकर के बाहर आ गया, *ऐसे किसी चमत्कार से कम नहीं माना जा सकता।* pic.twitter.com/1BsCDPixQ5 — Manoj Yadav SP (@ManojYaSp) September 6, 2022

As the train zooms past the station, passengers quickly look down at the railway tracks and it is seen that a person had been lying between the tracks and the platform while the train ran over. However, miraculously, the man soon gets up with no visible injury on his body. He then proceeds to pick up his bags lying on the tracks and thanks the anxious passengers at the spot.

According to NDTV, the incident is said to have occurred in the morning when the passenger, who is yet to be identified, was trying to board a train. However, due to rush at the platform, the passenger slipped onto the tracks along with his bags. But, he managed to survive by getting in the gap between the platform and the tracks as the train approached the station.

Just days ago, another horrifying video surfaced on the internet where a man’s bike got stuck on a railway crossing just when the train was about to arrive. The clip shows the man trying to cross the railway track with his bike, which gets stuck on it somehow. As the train approaches him, the man tries to pick up his bike but to no avail. He eventually leaves the vehicle on the tracks seconds before the train runs over it. The bike is seen blowing into pieces due to the strong impact of the collision.

