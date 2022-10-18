Watch: Man Narrowly Escapes Life-Threatening Elevator Accident In Russia

We often come across spine-chilling videos of people escaping accidents on social media. One such video has recently surfaced on YouTube, where a man almost fell victim to a life-altering accident while attempting to enter an elevator in Russia. The video showcases a man trying to enter an elevator and another heading out.

As soon as he attempts to step inside the elevator, it starts moving upwards without any warning. This leads to the man being stuck between the raised elevator and the floor. He, however, saves himself by pushing himself back onto the floor.

The footage was captured on the elevator’s CCTV camera. The recording shows how the man was busy looking into his mobile phone while entering the elevator, which is why he initially doesn’t realise that it has started moving upwards. As soon as he realises it, he successfully manages to escape the life-threatening incident while the elevator continues to move upwards with its doors open.

Soon after the video surfaced on YouTube, it was quick to attract a lot of eyeballs. So far, the viral video has amassed more than 1.2 lakh views on the video-sharing platform. The video’s description suggested that the shocking incident took place in Krasnodar, Russia.

In the comments section of the video, a user compared the incident to the film Final Destination 2 and wrote, “Final Destination 2 was enough for me to not want to use an elevator, seeing this is just more traumatic lol.”

Others blamed the man for being busy on his phone and highlighted that if he had paid more attention to his surroundings, then he could have avoided the dangerous situation. A third user pointed out that the elevator started moving with its doors open, which was unexpected, so the mobile phone cannot be blamed for what ensued.

