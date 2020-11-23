WATCH: Man Performs 20 Magic Tricks Underwater in 3 Minutes, Sets New Guinness World Record

Martin Rees, a magician by profession, set a Guinness World Record by performing 20 magic tricks underwater in just three minutes.

Martin, who hails from Hertfordshire (England), went underwater into the pool at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath and performed the tricks breaking all the records.

The video showing him perform the magic tricks has been shared by the Guinness World Records on its official Facebook page.

The post reads, “In celebration of #GWRday Martin Rees Magician attempted this unbelievable underwater magic tricks record at the famous Pinewood Studios.”

Ever since the video has been shared, it has garnered over 1.3k likes and tons of praises from the netizens. Many have congratulated Martin for his achievement.

According to the report published by Times Now, Martin said that his biggest motivation to perform this was overcoming his fear of being underwater as he nearly drowned during his childhood. As the magic was to be performed underwater, it made him push and challenge himself to achieve something incredible. Another thing that motivated him was the work that he does with a charity called Spread a Smile to provide entertainment for children who are in hospitals.

The magician dedicated this achievement to the children and families of Spread a Smile, who inspire him. The magician is quite close to them as he shared that he also has been putting weekly online shows for the children in the hospital, as he wasn’t able to visit them due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about the challenges that he faced while performing the magic tricks, he stated that it was tough as the water slows down any movement and magic tricks rely on hands moving more quickly than eyes can track them.

This isn’t the first time that he sets a new record but also holds the records for most cards identified in one minute (18), most magic tricks performed in a single skydive (11), most magic tricks performed blindfolded in one minute (24) and most magic tricks performed in a wind tunnel in three minutes (8).