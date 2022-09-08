WATCH: Man Performs Bhangra At New York's Times Square, Desi Netizens Love It

A video of a man performing Bhangra at Time Square in New York has gone viral on social media. The man in the viral clip is a Dubai-based Bhangra dancer and teacher, Hardy Singh, who is currently on his world tour for his company Pure Bhangra. Hardy Singh, who frequently delivers Bhangra seminars and workshops, recently decided to flaunt his dancing prowess at one of the busiest and most famous squares in the world.

In the clip shared by him, Singh begins to walk and starts his performance right in the middle of a zebra crossing. Dancing to the energetic beats of Mundian Toh Bach Ke, Singh can be seen having a gala time as he catches the attention of all the bystanders. From peppy jumps to classic Punjabi moves, the short video was an amalgamation of high energy and quirky rhythm. While sharing the video online, Hardy Singh mentioned that he ticked off one of his wishes from his bucket list and also listed out the series of things that he had to struggle with to get the perfect shot.

He wrote, “Ticking off the bucket list. Yes, I danced in Times Square. Yes, in the middle of a road. Yes, we halted traffic. Yes, we waited an hour for the perfect shot. Yes, this was an on the spot choreo. Yes, it had to be Punjabi MC. Yes, I am so happy.” Take a look at the clip below:



As soon as the clip surfaced online, it won the hearts of several Bhangra lovers on the internet. One of the users followed the tone of his caption and said, “Yes, you are a trendsetter. Yes, this is an awesome video. Yes, you are a rockstar.” Another added, “You brighten up Times Square.” Meanwhile, one more wrote, “I really love how you spread your culture to the world, no matter who is looking at you, you just dance with love and passion.” With over 20 thousand likes, the dance video has garnered over 2 lakh views on the photo-sharing application.

If his Instagram profile is anything to go by, Hardy Singh appears to be a true Bhangra enthusiast who lives by his passion and has garnered a massive social media following.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here