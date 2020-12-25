Watch: Man Plays Christmas Carol on Keyboard While Juggling Tennis Balls, Video Goes Viral

Christmas is just a day away and the Christmas carols have already been started ringing. While people are preparing for the festival, a video of a man playing a unique rendition of Christmas carol by using tennis balls has gone viral on the internet.

The video clip shared by an Instagram user named Charles Peachock shows the man playing We wish you a Merry Christmas by dropping tennis ball on piano keys. Reportedly, Peachock is a professional entertainer and was a finalist in America’s Got Talent in 2011. Sharing the video, Peachcock wrote that the video has been shared on TikTok by his girlfriend’s daughter. He wrote, “Crazy. My girlfriend’s daughter @alexislnewman posted a (different) video on TikTok of me messing around at our Christmas pajama party & well, it goes without saying...people like watching me play the piano with my balls! #viral Merry Christmas everyone!”

This amazing rendition has left people awestruck as they have flooded the comment section with their reactions. A user wrote, “Damn I love it. That's awesome dude merry Christmas...,” while another user commented, “It’s funny where Instagram leads you but this is the best thing I’ve seen in ages!!”

A third user wrote asked Peachock whether the song is pre-recorded on the keyboard and it doesn’t matter what keys does he hit, it will play the right beat.

This is not the first time that Peachock has done this. Earlier, he shared a video where the man can be seen matching the beat of a freestyle rap by American hip-hop artist Futuristic by juggling the tennis balls. Sharing the video he wrote, “Rhymin & bouncin. Collab with @onlyfuturistic.”

The video has grabbed a lot of attention and one of them is Futuristic, who dropped fire emojis in the comment.

Meanwhile, a video of a gas vendor from Mexico singing carol in a completely different and unexpected way is doing rounds on the internet. The clip shows the gas vendor selling gas tanks by singing the classic Christmas carol. He can be seen singing his heart out, “Gas, gas, gas! Gas, gas, gas! Gas, gas, gas!”

Imagínense vivir en Suiza y perderse de estas cosas. ❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/NW1o9aI4Ul— Irreverente Mx (@Soymediomamon) December 22, 2020

Ever since the clip has been shared on microblogging site, it has prompted several reactions. The video has garnered 29,100 views and 1400 likes till now, while many people are retweeting about it as they found it quite creative.