Watch: Man Plays Upbeat Music With Just Buckets, Leaves Internet Astonished

There is a famous saying, if there is a will there’s a way. The world is not short of talented people. Social media is now the wider space for people to showcase their talent, be it painting, music, singing, dancing or even comedy sets. A skill doesn’t require you to have the best instrument to prove yourself, and this man has proved it. A video, shared nine years ago, of a man playing music with buckets instead of the actual drum set is viral again.

The video opens with a man sitting on a bucket in the street with several empty paint buckets of various sizes in front of him and drumsticks in hand. He begins playing the beats on with buckets and to create the base he uses a bucket that he is managing with his feet. After a few frames, he slowly removes the buckets while playing and by the end, he plays music with just one of them. The on-footers can be seen enjoying and being amazed by his skills.

As the camera panned a little and showed that a small paint bucket was placed and commuters were dropping money for his talent.

Watch the video here:

The jugaad drums and the upbeat music have left internet users amazed. One of the users wrote, “As a fellow drummer I have to say I don’t think people know how much stamina this guy has kudos to him.” Another person commented, “This guy doesn’t need a drum kit. The drum kit needs him.” Someone also mentioned, “This dude’s stamina is insane, also he is making better music with a few buckets than some of the professionals do with a full drum set.”

The video has garnered more than 201 million views since it was uploaded.

