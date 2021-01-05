Watch: Man Pretends to Get Vaccinated to Reduce Daughter's Fear of Injections

Every day we come across wholesome or heart-warming pictures or videos on the internet that brighten up or day. Recently, an adorable video featuring a father-daughter duo is stealing hearts online. The video shared on Reddit shows a dad and his cute little daughter sharing a precious moment.

In the 1-minute video, the father is holding his daughter while the nurse pretends to give him an injection so that his daughter doesn’t feel scared. He pretends to squirm while taking the jab and when it’s the kid’s turn she does so with a brave face.

Check out the heart- warming video here.

This video was shared on Reddit with a caption which read, “Dad gets (pretend) vaccinated first so daughter is less scared.” The clip posted on January 3 has been shared widely and is winning hearts online leaving a warm fuzzy feeling. Users are showering their love and sharing their own relatable stories as a parent in the comment sections.

The clip has collected more than 700 comments and 71,900 upvotes and the list is growing. Users are praising the father for his parenting skills and approach while others commented that they would do the same for their kid.

One user said that his favorite part was where the father said “that hurt a little bit, didn’t it?” instead of pretending it didn’t. “You can be brave and still feel pain!” he wrote.

A user jokingly said that the father cried because it hurt. Another user commented on the father’s warm approach towards his daughter’s fears.

The daughter’s cute reaction to the pain of the injection is also making people gush online as she exclaims ‘ohhhh’ after getting injected. One user points out that the way she says ‘ooooohhhhh’ after both shots is so cute. Many people wrote that they wished they had a dad after watching the video.

The positivity in the comments will surely melt your heart. There are many who drew inspiration from the father. A person said that when he becomes a dad someday, he is going to be like the father in the video. People applauding the man’s love for his daughter said that “the world needs more parents like him.”

Sharing his own version of an incident involving injections and kids, one such user shared that he had purposely scheduled his flu shot at the same time as his son who handled it so well that he cried. “This is why that girl will grow to be a wonderful person,” he wrote.