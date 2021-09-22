WATCH: Man Promotes Jab Against Covid at Bus Stop, Netizens Call Him 'Vaccine Wala'

While the government, major corporations, celebrities, and influencers are coming up with pivotal, innovative, and clever ways to motivate people and promote vaccination, a common man has taken the onus and is using his creativity to nudge them towards vaccination drives.

In a video shared by a page on Instagram, a man, who hails from Gujarat, based on his vernacular, is seen chanting “Vaccine, Vaccine. Pehla Dose Doosra Dose (First Dose, Second Dose). Corona Vaccine.” The man is yelling in the same way a vegetable vendor tries to gather customers by shouting vegetable names and prices. He continues yelling in Gujarati, “Sabne lagwa li, Aap reh gaye, Chalo Iss Taraf (Everybody has got their dose. You’re left).” Sharing the video, the admin of the page, in the caption, wrote, “Promoting Vaccine Like A Boss.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 25,000 views and multiple netizens reacting to this hilarious and desi way of promoting vaccination. One user wrote, “Only Gujju can do this.” Another wrote, “Vaccine Wala aaya hai.” One user wrote how a few months ago, vaccines were scarce, and now people have to be called to get inoculated. The comment box was filled with laughing emojis, with people applauding the man for his funny promotional technique.

India’s vaccine inoculation rate has proliferated since the month of August. India, as of now, has administered at least one dose to more than 600 crore people, and almost 200 crore people are fully vaccinated. From a point where India was running short of doses to a sudden surge in the administered doses, the journey has been inspirational. Considering the lurking third wave, things look hopeful as of now.

The current vaccine manufacturers churning out these life-saving doses are Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, and Biological E.

