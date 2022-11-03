Watch: Man Puts Exemplary Skills on Show As He Rides One-wheel Cycle at Red Light

As a kid, many of you might have loved watching circus shows. The clowns on a wheel cycle do stunts, juggling bowling pins or the way they balance the object perfectly. Social media has ample videos of people showcasing their unique talents. You might have also witnessed many performing live in crowded places like singing, dancing or performing stunts on the street. A similar video of a man performing stunts on a wheeled cycle has been going viral on social media.

The video has been recorded by the commuter waiting at a red light when the man came with his props to show his talent. The video opens with the man climbing on his cycle and attracting people. Within seconds he took a white hula hop and started performing, transferring it to his left leg and then taking another on his right hand. He then starts balancing a ball in his mouth, spinning another ball on his right hand’s finger and juggling bowling pins with his left hand.

The video ended with him getting down from the cycle and bowing down in a style. The penned caption said, “Wow.”

The Twitterati is amazed by the video. One of the users said, “Saw this life. amazing.”

Another said, “Wow… Amazing.”

The video has garnered more than 10 thousand views since it was uploaded.

Earlier, a woman took the stunt to another level as she performed it in the sky while paragliding. The woman can be seen paragliding over a coastal area. She can be seen showing off some of her footwork with a football in the air. She aced the stunt without dropping the ball on the ground. After the successful stunt, at the end of the video, the woman had a wide smile on her face.

The embedded text on the Instagram Reel read: This is Wild.”

Here watch the video:

The clip has garnered 6.8 million views.

