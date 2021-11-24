WATCH: Man Puts Own Car in Front of Vehicle After Driver Falls Unconscious on Highway

A Dutch man is winning praise on social media for saving the life of a woman who fell asleep while driving her car. The video, captured on a dashcam, shows a grey hatchback running off the highway and driving over the green area adjacent to it. Noticing this unusual driving, a vehicle in front slows down and allows the hatchback to bump into it, thus avoiding a serious accident. The footage of the incident was shared on Instagram by a Dutch media company, Nederlandse Omroep Stichting. The man who decided to act on time and sacrifice his own car has been identified as Henry Temmermans. According to the caption, Henry threw his vehicle in front of the car of an unwell driver, to avoid a major accident. A resident of Nunspeet, Henry was on his way home on Friday afternoon when he saw a car driving on the grass next to him on the highway.

Speaking to Omroep Gelderland, Henry said that he could look inside the car through his side window. “What I saw was not good. It was clear that the lady was no longer conscious,” he said.

Since the car continued to drive, Henry decided to intervene. He accelerated his vehicle to get in front of the car. Henry anticipated that the guardrail on the highway would not stop her, and hence he used his own vehicle to stop the car from moving any further.

The footage shows how the car crashed into the back of Henry’s vehicle. After this, Henry and another driver got out to help the woman. The emergency services arrived soon after and the woman was taken to hospital. The incident left her with five broken ribs.

Responding to the praise that he is winning on social media, Henry said, “People say on social media that they are proud of me, and call me a hero. But I don’t see myself that way. You are obliged to help people in need. I did what I had to do.”

A heroic act on the road is rare. Hats off, Henry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.