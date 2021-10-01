Watch: Man Reaches Petrol Bunk On Horseback Amid Fuel Shortage Across UK

A man who reached a fuel station in Surrey in an unlikely mode of transport is grabbing attention. Arguably, he found an old school solution and opted for a reliable commute. On September 28, a person rode into the Shell refill forecourt at Thames Ditton of Osterley in West London, on horseback.

A video, now going viral on the Internet, shows Gus Lee-Dolphin trotting past a long queue of motorists waiting in the hope to get fuel. The footage, taken from his perspective, captured him mocking the drivers lining up at the station, as he went. Gus filmed his antics near his home and later shared the clip on Instagram. The clip started circulating after a popular meme page on the platform reshared it.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUakhyNF477/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The video has racked up millions of million views and several amused comments. The prankster, sitting on the back of the chestnut steed, told Storyful later that he was riding a horse for the first time.

Just last week, Gus drove his bike to the petrol pump in another light-hearted prank. He shared a video from the trip in which he could be heard singing, “Queuing for petrol, queuing for petrol, we don’t need petrol, cos’ I’m on a bike.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUcCUPvDUFA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Gus also posted a happy picture of himself sitting on horseback.

The majority of fuel pumps in the UK ran dry after panic buying made up for an unprecedented demand in the country. Following a chaotic week, the British ministers on Thursday said that the situation is getting under control. Last week saw long queues of cars waiting to fill fuel amid an acute delivery crisis. From filling up old bottles and canisters with petrol to major fights at gas stations resulting in excess traffic jams on busy roads, a huge part of Britain got disrupted. The scale of the gas station crisis became apparent when the UK government put many soldiers on standby to deal with supply problems.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.