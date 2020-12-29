Watch: Man Receives Teddy Bear With Recorded Heartbeat of Deceased Son, Leaves Internet Emotional

A video of a man receiving a teddy-bear having his deceased son’s heartbeat has gone viral on the internet. A man named John Reid, who donated the organs of his late son, has received a teddy bear as a gift from another man, Robert O'Connor who received his son's heart.

The teddy-bear is very special and close to John’s heart as it has the recorded sound of his son Dakota Reid’s heartbeat recorded in it. Dakota died in a car crash in 2019.

A video that has been widely shared on microblogging site shows John unboxing the teddy bear. It started with John unwrapping the box and getting a note inside it which reads, “I went for my one-year check-up this past week. While we were, there the staff made arrangements with the echocardiogram team…”

After reading the note, he takes out the teddy bear which can be seen wearing a blue shirt with ‘Worlds’ Best Dad’ printed on it and holds it close, to listen the recording of his late son's heartbeat. John can also be seen breaking into tears as he asked his wife to remove the camera.

His 16-year-old son died in a car accident. They donated his organs.The recipient of the heart sent the father a gift... pic.twitter.com/0rND8sHaRc— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 27, 2020

The video, after being shared by Rex Chapman, has garnered over 3.1 lakhs views 94,600 likes 15,100 retweets. The video has left netizens teary-eyed. A user commented, “I am ugly crying right now. What an incredible gift of life from this man to the recipient and what an incredible way to say thank you. Be an organ donor. Share the gift of life.”

Another comment mentioned how the video leaves a user teary-eyed every time he watches it. The user also mentioned that he too tried to donate his son’s organ, but it was late by the time they reached the hospital.

According to the report published by CBS News, not only Dakota’s heart gave O’Connor his life but his other parts of organs, like corneas, kidney and pancreas, were also donated to others. John was quoted by the portal as saying, "It was so comforting and fulfilling to know he lives on. It has helped us so much to know he helped save lives.”

He called this the best feelings and comfort that he could ask for. John also told the portal that he wants to share his stories to promote organ donations and show families how it really helps the donor families with healing and closer to know their loved ones lives on.