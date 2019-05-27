Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Man Rescued After Lying for 30-Minutes on Ledge of Burning Building in Rome

The video was filmed by Australian tourists, who were on the other side of the road and filmed the incident in the Appio Latino quarter of Rome in the southeast of the city.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 27, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
The video has gone viral across the internet as well as news media | Image courtesy: YouTube
Dramatic footage has emerged of a man’s desperate bid to save his life from a raging fire at a building in Rome, Italy.

The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows a man lying half-naked on the narrow ledge of a building as flames and fumes erupt out of windows next to him. According to a Daily Mail report, the man was stuck on the 30cm ledge for “half an hour trying to escape an apartment fire.”

The fire is believed to have started after a short-circuit in his kitchen, Mail quoted local media reports as saying.

Australian tourists, who were on the other side of the road and filmed the incident in the Appio Latino quarter of Rome in the southeast of the city, said they were having dinner after being part of the papal audience in the morning and visiting sites in Rome in the afternoon when “we spotted the fire in the opposite building.”

“Everyone was in shock,” they were quoted as saying.

As fire tenders try to douse the blaze, a crane with a fireman ascends to the man on the ledge to rescue him.

The fire service eventually brought the blaze under control and no one was injured, local media reports said.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

