Watch: Man Rescues Dolphin from Underwater Trap as he Goes for Jet Ski Ride in Florida

For an American man, a Jet Ski trip led to a rescue mission of a dolphin who was entangled in an underwater trap. A video captured in Florida shows how the innocent marine creature was saved just in time by the man, which subsequently got caught on camera and has now gone viral.

The footage shared on Facebook shows a man named Nick Tuduri who was also identified by the Florida Highway Patrol, jet skiing with a friend in the open waters of Biscayne Bay when he saw a flailing dolphin. Showing no apprehension, Tuduri jumps into action to try and set free the animal, which is tangled in rope attached to a cage under the sea level.

The video was captured on Nick’s GoPro camera that showed him using a knife to cut through the rope where the dolphin’s tail was entangled, as it struggled to swim. He posted a series of videos on his Facebook account that traced how he and his friend Craig helped the animal who was in misery.

Nick can be seen using a knife to cut the rope and after a while he is seen getting back onto his water vehicle while holding the rope. Nick can be heard assuring the dolphin, “come here, girl, I got you”, he is heard saying on camera that he will save the animal as it struggles to get out of the trap.

Speaking to WPTV Nick said that the animal was in trouble, and it was in trouble due to humans. He further said that the rope was very thick, tough nylon rope. He said that it took him almost three minutes of straight cutting to free the animal. The young man told the local news channel had he not intervened in time, the dolphin would have only survived a couple of hours.

Nick said that even though he has been on the water many times before, he had never experienced a situation like this. He also urged other jet skiers to help animals in distress if they come across a similar situation.