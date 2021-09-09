Watch: Man Rescues Snake from Bike Handle in Hair-raising Viral Video

Being a snake rescuer is not a very easy job, you have to come up with innovative ways to handle the reptile in tricky situations with the risk of bites that can even result in death. Now, a video of snake rescue from a scooter’s handle has sent social media into a frenzy. The clip that was posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda showed the rescuer using a steel bar and water container to remove the snake from the scooter’s handle.

The clip starts off with the rescuer opening the scooter’s headlamp cover with a long steel bar. As the compartment opens up, a cobra is seen emerging from inside and the rescuers try to capture it in a water container. He places the container near the face of the snake and the reptile goes inside it partially before coming out back again. The rescuer continues to persuade the snake patiently and finally draws it inside the jar and placed it on the base of the scooter. Onlookers can be seen capturing the rescue operation on their mobile phone camera.

The snake apparently entered the scooter’s handle to be safe from rain. Susanta shared the clip on Twitter along with a caption that read, “Such guests during rains are common. But uncommon is the method used to rescue it. Never ever try this."

Such guests during rains are common…But uncommon is the method used to rescue it. Never ever try this😟 pic.twitter.com/zS4h5tDBe8— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 7, 2021

Since being posted on September 7, the video of the snake’s rescue has garnered over 20,000 views along with nearly two thousand likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the clip, users lauded the rescuer’s skill and wondered where did he learn it? A user mentioned, “He is my super super senior at Friends of snakes society and he knows exactly what he is doing."

I personally know the rescuer. He is my super super senior at Friends of snakes society and he knows exactly what he is doing. He had rescued thousands of snakes. Not to be tried by untrained persons.— Yugandhar Syrigapu (@HeyYugandhar) September 7, 2021

Meanwhile, some users also expressed their concern over the snake’s safety and suggested that it might get suffocated in the container. Others talked about the growing presence of cobras in Bengaluru.

cobras are a common occurrence in Bengaluru extn areas too, we have caught and released several using the same method. Gotta be careful though!— raj (@jobless8work) September 7, 2021

What’s your take on the video?

