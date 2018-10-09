GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

WATCH: Man Rides Swing in the Back of a Moving Truck in Mumbai Traffic

A swing on a moving truck - only in Mumbai.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 9, 2018, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WATCH: Man Rides Swing in the Back of a Moving Truck in Mumbai Traffic
A swing on a moving truck - only in Mumbai.
Loading...
The internet is a strange place. You never know what you're going to end up seeing. But the real world is perhaps even stranger - because most of the bizarre things that happen on social media stem from reality.

In a video posted by a Twitter user on Sunday, which has received close to 70,000 views since then, shows a man in the back of a truck - swinging.

The truck is an ordinary goods-carrier truck you can spot on the road at any time. As almost a tradition in India, trucks like these which are meant to carry goods, often have people, usually workers, who sit in the area designated for the goods. In some situations, these people are also sitting on the goods itself - if those goods happen to be building material like bricks or cement.

Sometimes a goods carrier would also have furniture. But the chances of seeing a truck with a swing - and a person on that swing is highly unlikely.

In the video posted by the user, the man sits on a rope-tied swing that hangs from the two edges of the truck, and swings. The truck is moving in a busy Mumbai road. It also appears that there are other people crouched in the side of the truck in the video.

And while this may be a very dangerous stunt to pull, as it is not only in an environment where it could easily injure the person or a passer-by, it certainly make for an amusing one as well. The ropes could easily have snapped, leading to what could have been an accident, and being on a moving vehicle only increases the dangers of it. But as the caption from the original user puts it, "Mumbai sheher ki baat hi kuch alag hai."



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...