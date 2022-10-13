Watch: Man Roams Around Las Vegas with a Camel

We often come across bizarre videos of animal-human interactions on the internet. A similar video has recently been doing the rounds on Instagram. The footage shows a man roaming around in Las Vegas with a full-sized camel.



The caption of the viral video read, “An animal handler and his camel were filmed going through a fast-food drive-through on foot in Las Vegas on October 4th. According to Storyful, the camel is 12-year-old named Fergie who ‘loves French fries.’” The video shows the man taking his camel to an IN-N-Out burger drive-through, and the employees react in a rather exciting way upon seeing the animal.

Fergie, a dromedary camel, was roaming around Vegas with his human, who reportedly belongs to Nevada. The video has caught the attention of many around the world on social media.

In the footage, the camel’s handler, Brandon Nobles, can be seen walking to the drive-through slowly with his animal. After receiving the order, Fergie smells the burger that Brandon bought for himself.

Currently, the video has close to 2 lakh views. People, on the social media platform, were amused by the video and couldn’t help but share their reactions in its comments section.

A user highlighted how weird things happening in Vegas have become a common occurrence and wrote – “Just Vegas things.”

Another user commented, “Oh wow! I would come out to look at him with all respect. Love it.” A third user wrote, “This is awesome!!! I got Mad love for animal people!!”

However, some others also expressed their displeasure with the incident and called it “attention-seeking” methods. Others even went as far as to call it “animal exploitation.”

What are your thoughts about the video?

