Watch: Man Saves Baby Eagle from Drowning in Lake in This Viral Video

In an unbelievable turn of events a man who was on a leisurely boat ride with his family ends up saving the life of a baby eagle.

Brett Bacon and his family spotted a baby eagle drowning in the water. On sighting the same, he immediately sprung in action and pulled the helpless bird out of water. While he was at it his partner was filming the video of the incident.

Brett has shared the video on his Instagram profile. In the clip, one can also see him calm the eagle down by holding it gently in his hands. Quite a few times the bird spreads and flaps its wings for perhaps drying itself. Brett too was hit by the flapping but he was calm and patient throughout.

The video has been viewed over four thousand times. Brett captioned it saying, "Happy 4th of July Saved a baby eagle from drowning in the middle of the lake, had to prove to my son I’m cool".





As expected, people have lauded his efforts to save the innocent baby bird. Many users have dropped in heart and clap emojis in the comments section.

A user, who was truly impressed by his efforts, commented, “You have done a great job. God bless you and your family with a lot of happiness and success. May lord always keep looking for you. You be the best. Hats off to you.”

Another person, who too was in complete awe of Brett, said, “May the force be with you. God bless you and your family, dear Brett”



