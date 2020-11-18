Watch: Man Saves up For Whole Year, Surprises Wife With Gift of 'Dream Home'

Marriage, they say, can change lives and destinies. Two people in this ultimate union not only support each other but make sacrifices too to fulfill one another’s dreams.

Speaking of which, a man recently decided to surprise his better-half with her dream home. The husband revealed how he got a smile on his hardworking and loving wife’s face by giving her the most special gift. The heartwarming moment is recorded on a camera and is inspiring millions across the world.

The man gave his wife a tightly wrapped gift box. Due to its tight tape and paper wraps, she was facing difficulty in opening it. However, after layers of boxes inside boxes, when she finally unwrapped it, she found a small container like a ring box. Meanwhile, through the video we see the husband flashing handwritten notes to narrate the entire story for the viewers while his wife got busy opening the present. He revealed that over a year ago, the couple drove by a home, looking at which his wife mentioned, “That’s my dream home”.

That’s when he decided that he would someday buy it for her. He secretly took note of the address and unknown to her, saved money for a year until he accomplished his mission. The man shared how he and his wife started with nothing and even had no furniture in their first apartment. The old house was tiny and there was not even a table or chairs.

But he had one fond memory from the old tiny apartment they shared. He remembered how they ordered pizza and enjoyed it sitting on the floor. The wife is filled with joy as the two enter the new place and the husband is ready to share a huge pizza. The video ends with the couple hugging on the floor.

The video has taken over the internet. It has become massively viral and is being shared across all social media platforms. Shared by a user on Facebook, the video has been viewed thousands of times. With over 390 likes, the share has gained more attention as users took to the comments to express how they felt. Among nearly 32, 000 comments that were entered under the post on viewing the video, some were exceptionally heartfelt.

One person said, “This is such an amazing, beautiful story, it had me in tears, it brought me back to the first beautiful home my husband and I had, it's one of the most amazing feelings that a couple shares in love life, I am so happy for you guys, God bless you, and enjoy your home new home! ” “I was good til he had the pizza on the floor! Then I cried! It really is all about love and working hard together. But always always it’s about love!,” expressed another individual.