WATCH: Man Scares Away Lion With Just a Stick in Shocking Video

When you believe in yourself, you can do anything, even chase a lion with a stick. As bizarre as it may sound, a man in a recent viral video has done exactly that. The video posted on Instagram page Animals Powers shows a man scaring a lion with just a stick. And this is not even a zoo or protected environment but in the middle of a forest. The scared lion can be seen running away from the man as he chases him with a swinging stick.

The video has racked up nearly 8 lakh views along with 55,000 likes since being posted online. Netizens were astonished to see the lion getting scared by just the man. “When lion forgets that he is a lion,” wrote a user while another joked the animal’s reaction was quiet because he was not hungry.

“Hey not showing the set-up, lion playing scared to lure him right to the lioness…hello dinner,” read a comment. A user suggested that the lion did not react aggressively because it may have been brought up in captivity and the man was his trainer.

However, there were many others who did not find the man’s actions to be amusing and said that humans should not encroach on wild space. A user wrote, ‘Poor lion when will humankind learn they have their habitat and we have ours. Let these animals live freely without humans constantly trying to domesticate them.”

Another user called the video ‘fake’ and said that the lion seen in the video is a pet animal. “Fake! The cameraman isn’t scared when the lion comes at him lol it’s a pet lion,” he wrote

However, this is not the first such animal video to have gone viral. Recently a video of a woman ‘sharing breakfast with giraffes’ had created a stir online. The video showed the woman feeding the animals from her hotel balcony.

Sharing breakfast with the giraffes.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/aYul0BBgUH— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 1, 2022

The video racked up over 3 lakh views and 21,000 likes on Twitter.

