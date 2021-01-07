Watch: Man Sets World Record for Blowing over 700 Small Bubbles inside a Big One

There exists a world record for almost every absurd everyday task. In a recent incident, a man made his place in the Guinness World Records for blowing several small bubbles inside a big one. Guinness World Records took to Facebook to share the fascinating video showing a man named Chang Yu-Te blowing small bubbles inside a huge one.

The 4-minute clip is captioned, “So…many…bubbles, captioned with the record holding video ‘most soap bubbles blown inside a large one.” Record holder Chang Yu-Te has blown 783 bubbles, to be precise.

The first 2 minutes of the video shows his first achievement of blowing most soap bubbles inside a big one and another 2 minutes feature his another world record.

Yu-Te also holds the record for the ‘most bounces of a soap bubble.’ He managed to bounce a single soap bubble 290 times on his hand. He is seen carefully concentrating on the bubble on his hand and bouncing it delicately so it doesn’t burst on his hand. He can be seen wearing a pink glove.

Watch the mind blowing video starring Yu-Te here.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FGuinnessWorldRecords%2Fvideos%2F466984760958377%2F&show_text=true&width=476" width="476" height="591" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

The clip shared on January 4, 2021 has been viewed more than 6, 25000 times on Facebook, collecting more than 7500 reactions. More than 200 people have commented on the video and it has been shared widely more than 700 times.

Netizens are impressed with Yu-Te's skills and achievements and not shying away from expressing their amusement. Most of the people are complimenting his skills and called it ‘amazing’ and ‘mind blowing.’

One of the users in the comment section is wondering what kind of soap Yu-Te used as he himself is unable to blow even a single bubble. Another user jokingly says that Yu-Te looks like a guy who can’t keep a secret. Many others wondered how the authorities were able to count the number of bubbles made inside the big one.

Guinness World Records’ official Facebook handle commented on the comment to state that they watched the video in slow motion and used a clicker to complete the time consuming process of counting the total number of bubbles made.

Another user wrote that whoever counted the bubbles deserves a raise. Another person jokingly commented that the video is a representation of how many Jupiters can fit inside the Sun.

A user wrote, “People are looking at bubbles and counting. I am the only one who is amazed at his breath soooo lengthy.”

Did you watch the mind blowing video? Would you try something like this?