WATCH: Man Shows Bruises After Attempting Outrageous Water-slide Jump in France

What does it to take create a viral video? While the internet is still trying to figure out the perfect recipe, one thing we are sure of – it isn’t easy. Don’t agree? Ask this man from a recent viral clip who turned blue and black after his attempts of creating a viral video. The man who originally shared the video of his insane slide at a waterpark on TikTok collected over 25 million views. In the clip, he can be seen standing at the top of a roofed balcony over a slide. The man raises his arms to acknowledge the cheer of the crowd before jumping from the top to awkwardly land in the middle of the deep slide.

Losing his control, the man gets tossed up in the air before making a big splash into the pool.

The follow-up clip, however, revealed that this viral video did not come easy. The video posted on TikTok and Instagram showed heavy bruise marks on the man’s body in the previous clip. From his upper thigh stomach to his back, everything had turned blue and black after his viral slide in the waterpark.

Reacting to the video, social media users wished the man a quick recovery and urged him to be careful while performing such acts in the future. “Ouch! Praying for a speedy recovery!” wrote a user

Another user pointed out that the bruises appear to be a result of his big splash into the water and not the slide. “This is not the result of the first part of the video. He landed in the water on his right side. These bruises came from his other dive bomb,” they commented.

However, not everyone minced their words while reacting to the clip. A third user wrote that the bruises were a result of the man’s own idiocy. “If you’re going to be an idiot I guess you have to suffer the consequences… Please don’t be an idiot,” he wrote.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

