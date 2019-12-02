Watch: Man Solves 3 Rubik’s Cubes while Juggling Them, Leaves Twitterati in Splits

Rubik's cube has always been quite a sensation for people of all age groups.

Last month, a 6-year-old girl from Chennai left people spell bound by matching the colourful cubes blindfolded. Now, a video of man juggling with three Rubik’s cube is creating quite a stir on social media. Wondering why? The man in the video is seen tossing the three colourful cubes together and ultimately ends up solving all of them.

The viral video has been shared on Twitter by user @CucumberTonic. He captioned the video with, "All other Rubik’s cube achievements are cancelled".

The video shows the man juggling and finally solving three Rubik's cubes in less than 45 seconds. His eyes move with the pace the colourful cubes and the video ends with him showing all the cubes of similar colours aligned together.

All other rubik’s cube achievements are cancelled pic.twitter.com/xEj7kBb8tc — Theo (@CucumberTonic) November 28, 2019

Since being shared, the video has been viewed 7.4 million times so far. The video has garnered over 75 thousand likes, has been re-tweeted over 33 thousand times and has been flooded with comments.

While some called it a hoax, others said it was impossible. A few claimed that the man was throwing the cubes out of the frame, where someone else was solving it.

I can spot a few points where you get tossed a cube to somebody offscreen, but it's still a very impressive illusion — Sabotower (@Sabotower38) November 28, 2019

Someone is on his right helping him swap out the cubes. — Skywalker (@realLarrySky) November 29, 2019

That's a juggling achievement... not a Rubik's Cube achievement.(Pay attention to his right hand, which keeps reaching off-screen) — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) November 30, 2019

Film it from further back so you can see his mate chucking in completed ones and him chucking out non completed ones. — Col (@Colin10971) November 29, 2019

A few users also tweeted a video of 13-year-old Que Jianyu from China, who took 5 minutes and 6.61 seconds to set a Guinness World Records title for solving three Rubik’s cubes while juggling.

This guy did it too. pic.twitter.com/yi50QH7s5A — bournsa125 (@bournsa125) November 28, 2019

Here's how others reacted:

@mybadluckcharm the only way I’ve ever completed a Rubik’s cube is when I peeled all the stickers off and stuck them back on — phil spiderman (@_bheth) November 29, 2019

Videos played in reverse. — FrontierEconomist (@econominative) November 29, 2019

I need a slo-mo button — Corgi Lover (@corgiwrangler1) November 29, 2019

This man is some sort of sorcerer or wizard‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DFZq6uucvk — Simon Pheenix♚ (@SimonPheenix) November 29, 2019

I call hacks — Diogo (@6DaddyDiogo9) November 29, 2019

The Rubik’s Cube originally called the Magic Cube was invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.