2-min read

Watch: Man Solves 3 Rubik’s Cubes while Juggling Them, Leaves Twitterati in Splits

While some called it a hoax, others said it was impossible. A few claimed that the man was throwing the cubes out of the frame, where someone else was solving it.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 2, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
Watch: Man Solves 3 Rubik’s Cubes while Juggling Them, Leaves Twitterati in Splits
Video grab. (Twitter)

Rubik's cube has always been quite a sensation for people of all age groups.

Last month, a 6-year-old girl from Chennai left people spell bound by matching the colourful cubes blindfolded. Now, a video of man juggling with three Rubik’s cube is creating quite a stir on social media. Wondering why? The man in the video is seen tossing the three colourful cubes together and ultimately ends up solving all of them.

The viral video has been shared on Twitter by user @CucumberTonic. He captioned the video with, "All other Rubik’s cube achievements are cancelled".

The video shows the man juggling and finally solving three Rubik's cubes in less than 45 seconds. His eyes move with the pace the colourful cubes and the video ends with him showing all the cubes of similar colours aligned together.

Since being shared, the video has been viewed 7.4 million times so far. The video has garnered over 75 thousand likes, has been re-tweeted over 33 thousand times and has been flooded with comments.

While some called it a hoax, others said it was impossible. A few claimed that the man was throwing the cubes out of the frame, where someone else was solving it.

A few users also tweeted a video of 13-year-old Que Jianyu from China, who took 5 minutes and 6.61 seconds to set a Guinness World Records title for solving three Rubik’s cubes while juggling.

Here's how others reacted:

The Rubik’s Cube originally called the Magic Cube was invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

