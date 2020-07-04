Watch: Man Spinning Two Glasses Full of Water Without Spilling a Drop Will Leave You Amazed

While growing up we all have studied a number of principles in Physics. One of the most common one is “every action has an equal and opposite reaction” - Newton’s third law of motion.

Now, a person from India has beautifully displayed the Law of Inertia with his mind-blowing skills. In a video, shared by the Twitter page Physics & Astronomy Zone, one can see the boy showcasing the physics in practicality. The video, captioned, “Beautiful display of physics,” has gained immense popularity on the social media platform, with 2.1 million views.

Beautiful display of physics pic.twitter.com/ongyMpLXTf — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZONEPHYSlCS) July 2, 2020

It was originally shared by the boy himself on his Instagram page. Identified as Sarath, the boy has been winning hearts all over with his jaw-dropping act. The video shows the man placing two water-filled glasses on two tiny plates, tied to each end of a rope. He then swings and spins the rope like a pendulum while the glasses stay firm, without spilling a single drop of water.

The gravity-defying video looks extremely surreal but he has done it in real life.

A Twitter user identified the person in the video. He mentioned, “This is my friend... He comes from a place called Kannagi Nagar in Chennai, teaches the slum kids. This is the traditional "Silambattam".

This is my friend... He comes from a place called Kannagi Nagar in Chennai, teaches the slum kids . This is traditional "Silambattam" pic.twitter.com/esvQtRfvQd — HaRy (@HaRyblog) July 2, 2020

He shared more videos of his friend for wide-fetched support on his Instagram page.