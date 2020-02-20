English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Watch: Man Suffering from Alzheimer’s Singing with Granddaughter is Melting Hearts Online

A video that has gone viral on the internet, a girl is seen singing a song for her grandfather, who is an Alzheimer’s patient.

Small gestures often leave a smile on our faces.

And here's another example to it.

The clip was uploaded on Facebook by the Alzheimer’s society’s page. In the video, the girl is singing 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow' to her granddad who joins in occasionally.

The heart-warming video has taken the internet by storm and is melting a million hearts.

The caption reads, “Somewhere over the rainbow... Autumn, a passionate singer, loves to sing along with her grandpa Sonny, who is living with Alzheimer's disease. Aimee, Autumn’s mum, said she sings to her 'pawpaw' several times a week and that they have such a special bond.”



The video has garnered over 1,37,200 views and 3800 likes. It has also been shared more than a thousand times. People couldn’t help but adore the girl for her beautiful voice and kind heart.

“Made me cry. My Mum has early onset Alzheimer's and it's so hard to watch her decline,” one user said.


Another wrote, “God bless Autumn for taking time to make her pawpaw smile when things are clearly hard for him! You are truly a child of God!”


Alzheimer’s is a disease which affects the memory over time and makes a person forget things.


