Watch: Man Suffering from Alzheimer’s Singing with Granddaughter is Melting Hearts Online

Small gestures often leave a smile on our faces.

And here's another example to it.

A video that has gone viral on the internet, a girl is seen singing a song for her grandfather, who is an Alzheimer’s patient.

The clip was uploaded on Facebook by the Alzheimer’s society’s page. In the video, the girl is singing 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow' to her granddad who joins in occasionally.

The heart-warming video has taken the internet by storm and is melting a million hearts.

The caption reads, “Somewhere over the rainbow... Autumn, a passionate singer, loves to sing along with her grandpa Sonny, who is living with Alzheimer's disease. Aimee, Autumn’s mum, said she sings to her 'pawpaw' several times a week and that they have such a special bond.”



