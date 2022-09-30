Watch: Man Tackles Snakes With Bare Hands

Snakes are considered one of the most terrifying creatures on the planet. While many of us are terrified by its first sight, things look a bit different for this man. In the video, the person is seen picking snakes with bare hands.

The clip opens with the snakes slithering on one side of a road. The man then jumps over the metal barrier to get to the other side. He quickly starts throwing all the snakes in a nearby field as onlookers witness the incident in astonishment. The reel has crossed more than 17k views on Instagram. The Tick Tick Boom song attached to this reel perfectly describes the talent of the man.



A similar video surfaced on the internet quite some time ago, in which a volunteer from Thailand tackled a king cobra with bare hands. According to reports, locals in the Southern Thai province of Krabi had informed authorities after a snake was spotted slithering into a palm plantation. Mr Naewhaad, a volunteer from the Ao Nang Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, had arrived at the spot to catch the reptile.



He spent nearly 20 minutes to catch the snake. Naewhaad first lured the snake on an open road and then made multiple attempts to catch it. This video was shared on Facebook. The snake tried to wriggle its way out but failed

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here