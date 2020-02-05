Watch: Man Takes a Dip in Roadside Pit Filled with Drinking Water to Protest Leakage

In a recent incident in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, a social activist took a bath in a roadside pit brimming with leaked drinking water to grab the attention of the Corporation officials.

The video of the incident has gone viral and it shows the man in a pink shirt, taking a dip in the water while it keeps flowing in from the surrounding area.

The video was shared by Twitter user Mugilan Chandrakumar, who said, "Social activist in Tiruppur took bath in a pit filled with drinking water after a pipe was found leaking for the last few days. He took this decision to grab the attention of the corporation employees who failed to check the leak even after multiple complaints."

Social activist in #Tiruppur took bath in a pit filled with drinking water after a pipe was found leaking for the last few days. He took this decision to grab the attention of the corporation employees who failed to check the leak even after multiple complaints. pic.twitter.com/XpYHlsAlbO — Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) February 5, 2020

According to a report by The Hindu, the activist S. Chandrasekar has been persisting the Corporation for two months over the "lakhs of litres of drinking water being wasted" at Kumar Nagar. However, no actions were taken.

Hence, Chandrasekar, while on his way to work on Tuesday morning spotted the pit and decided to take a bath there to let everyone "know about the issue".

However, the Tirrupur Corporation officials have denied the claims of Chandrasekar stating that the leakage had only been there for a week and the regular water supply was not affected. They further added that the issue will be resolved soon.

The viral post went on to draw strong criticism from netizens, who were irked by the Corporation's delay of actions.

