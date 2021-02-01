WATCH: Man Transporting Swarm of Bees on His Bare Arm Has Left Twitter Divided

The arm of Marvel Superhero Winter Soldier carries extreme power and strength. An African man, in a viral video, has showcased similar superpower as he transports a swarm of bees, all sitting on his arm.

The TikTok video, also widely shared on Twitter, shows a beekeeper transporting a bee colony by carrying the queen in his fist because of which thousands of bees flocked over his entire arm. The man can be seen walking casually like it’s just another day in his life. But not for netizens, who have been left highly impressed.

The video was also shared on the microblogging site by Rex Chapman and has been viewed around 2 million times.

This badass is transporting a bee colony by carrying the queen bee in his his fist.The rest of the bees flock to where their queen is located...pic.twitter.com/5bNWIcWz6M — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 28, 2021

Impressed by the man's skills one user wrote that as a beekeeper they are quite impressed and intrigued at the same time.

As a beekeeper I’m so impressed and intrigued — garden variety socialist (@sunrainsunrain) January 30, 2021

According to a report by UNILAD, the video is from Dominican Republic and the man carrying the enormous number of bees was unfazed because he knew that he would not get stung by the insects as they were following the queen bee inside his fist.

Some users felt an itching sensation by just watching the video.

I'm itchy all over — Adrianna H (@Saffron_04) January 30, 2021

For one user the act was “more kick-ass” than any tattoo sleeve.

That is more kick-ass than any tat sleeve ever! This is big balls dance-worthy. — Steve (@SmoothieUpInYa) January 30, 2021

Many called him "brave" while others found the video "disgusting" and for some it just made their skin crawl.

this is giving off skin crawling vibes — 💜LJ 💙 (@JordanLaLj) January 29, 2021

Talking about transportation of bee colonies one user had a perfect response to the video as they wrote that this is the kind of colonizer the world needs.

This is the kind of colonizer the world needs. — Jackson Kish (@jacksonkishDC) January 29, 2021

A few netizens were also spooked as they were reminded of the 1992 horror thriller movie Candyman.

The cool quotient just went a notch up according to one user who thought carrying a bee colony on one’s arm is the coolest thing to do.

The video was also posted on Reddit where over 141k users have upvoted the video. In the clip, the man is seen talking to the cameraperson. One of the users on the site posted a translation of the conversation in the comments section which went like this: The cameraperson asked the man if he gets stung by the bees. To this the man replied that they do not because they know their owner. The cameraperson then asked him if this is his unusual hobby and if they produce honey on his skin. To this the bee man replied that he is going to put them inside a box. He further said that he is carrying the queen bee in his fist.