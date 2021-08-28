WATCH: Man Trying Indian Food for the First Time Has a Priceless Reaction

Reaction videos are the best -be it for films, or food, or something that blows the mind of the person. These videos always capture the original expression of the person andthat’s exactly what content creator couple Taccara Rae and Lamboginny did. Lamboginny had never tried out Indian food, so his partner took him to an Indian restaurant. In the beginning of the video, Taccara can be seen introducing her husband and setting the mood for the video – they can be seen saying that they are in an Indian place to find out if the food is a hit or a miss.

Soon, the waiter brings a plate of pork vindaloo for Lamboginny, to which he can be seen being little skeptical – he asks if the dish is sweet. Pork vindaloo is a traditional Goan recipe. In the later part of the video, Lamboginny can be seen taking a bite and giving out an expression of wonder. He soon pulls his cap back and gives his bag away to his wife to sit comfortably and relish the dish. After some time, he asks for more rice and scrapes all the food off his plate. He also orders two takeaways for home. By the end of the video, Lambigonny, happy with his experience with Indian food, can be seen singing to the words – India has done me good – as he shows off his takeaway to the camera. The couple shared the hilarious video on their Instagram profile and captioned it,“Hubby finally tries Indian food.”

Within minutes, the post was flooded with comments from their friends and fans. One user commented that the deal got real after his cap went back, while another user shared his love for pork vindaloo. Some pointed out how he asked for more rice and said that they all have been there.

The video, post its share two weeks back, went crazy viral on the photo-sharing application. Till now, the video has been viewed more than 97000 times, and the numbers are increasing.

