WATCH: Man Tries to End Life on Mumbai Railway Track, Driver Stops Train Just in Time

A viral video shows the marvel of timely decision and precision that saved a life. Shared by the Ministry of Railways, the clip captures the fortunate moment when a man’s bid to end his life was foiled. And he was saved, thanks to the prompt attention of the loco pilot who applied brakes at the right time. In the CCTV footage, the tracks of the Shivdi station, Mumbai, are visible. Moments later, a man approaches the tracks and lays down with his neck on the rail. The events turn hair-raising as the train enters the frame, headed directly towards the man. However, luckily, the driver notices the man on time and applies emergency brakes with utmost precision. Seconds later, three security personnel came running towards the tracks and moved the man out of danger.

Sharing the video, the Ministry of Railways, in the caption, wrote, “Commendable work done by the motorman: At Shivdi station in Mumbai, the motorman saw a person lying on the track, he saved the life of the person by applying the emergency brake with promptness and understanding.” The Railways ended the caption saying, “your life is precious, someone is waiting for you at home,” giving a message through the caption regarding the value of life.

मोटरमैन द्वारा किया गया सराहनीय कार्य : मुंबई के शिवड़ी स्टेशन पर मोटरमैन ने देखा कि एक व्यक्ति ट्रैक पर लेटा है उन्होंने तत्परता एवं सूझबूझ से इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाकर व्यक्ति की जान बचाई।आपकी जान कीमती है, घर पर कोई आपका इंतजार कर रहा है। pic.twitter.com/OcgE6masLl — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 2, 2022

The video has racked up close to almost one lakh views so far and has been liked by more than 6,000 users. Netizens commended the timely action of the loco pilot.

One wrote, “Hats off to the alert motorman for saving a precious life.”

“Salute to the motorman,” wrote another.

Another user chimed in and said, “every life is precious.”

In another incident from Dhanbad, a train horn saved the life of a Railway employee who was oblivious to the speedy train coming his way.

