Watch: Man Tries to Rob Store, 'Calm' Punjabi Shopkeeper Has the Most Desi Response
With an expletive in Punjabi that is ever so familiar to all Desis ever, the shopkeeper chased the mugger out of the store.
Keep calm and watch this video | Image credit: Twitter
A robber in met his worst nightmare recently when he tried to rob a departmental store - a 'calm' Punjabi shopkeeper.
In a video that is cracking Twitter up, a robber can be seen entering a departmental store while the shopkeeper was looking at his phone. When the mugger enters, the polite shopkeeper, a Sikh, stands up and greets him. It was that the hooded mugger revealed what appears to be a gun and asked the shopkeeper to hand over all the cash in the shop.
Seemingly not one to panic, the shopkeeper calmly asks "Anything else?" and then makes for the cash box. But instead of getting money, he reaches further down the counter and with lightning speed, manages to fetch a metal rod instead.
With an expletive in Punjabi that is ever so familiar to all Desis anywhere, he then proceeds to chase the mugger out of the store.
My cousins get mugged and he’s the calmest guy in the world just listen to him #teripehndi pic.twitter.com/Fua1mLTMcP— Harmit Arora (@harmit360) January 14, 2020
The video, which appears to be footage from the store's security camera, was shared on Twitter by a user called Harmit Arora who lives in Birmingham, UK, and claimed that the "calm" shopkeeper in the video was his cousin. The videos has over four thousand likes and counting in just a matter of hours.
Many, especially Desi users related to the video and appreciated the shopkeeper's presence of mind in the face of imminent danger.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spotify to Finally Get Missing Songs in India as it Solves Dispute With Warner Music
- Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Gets Into Nasty Fight with Malkhan Singh
- PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Coming Soon, New Class Abilities Revealed in Teaser Video
- Oldest Material on Earth, Dating Back to 7 Billion Years, Found Inside Meteorite
- Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 450: Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea