Watch: Man Tries to Rob Store, 'Calm' Punjabi Shopkeeper Has the Most Desi Response

A robber in met his worst nightmare recently when he tried to rob a departmental store - a 'calm' Punjabi shopkeeper.

In a video that is cracking Twitter up, a robber can be seen entering a departmental store while the shopkeeper was looking at his phone. When the mugger enters, the polite shopkeeper, a Sikh, stands up and greets him. It was that the hooded mugger revealed what appears to be a gun and asked the shopkeeper to hand over all the cash in the shop.

Seemingly not one to panic, the shopkeeper calmly asks "Anything else?" and then makes for the cash box. But instead of getting money, he reaches further down the counter and with lightning speed, manages to fetch a metal rod instead.

With an expletive in Punjabi that is ever so familiar to all Desis anywhere, he then proceeds to chase the mugger out of the store.

My cousins get mugged and he’s the calmest guy in the world just listen to him #teripehndi pic.twitter.com/Fua1mLTMcP — Harmit Arora (@harmit360) January 14, 2020

The video, which appears to be footage from the store's security camera, was shared on Twitter by a user called Harmit Arora who lives in Birmingham, UK, and claimed that the "calm" shopkeeper in the video was his cousin. The videos has over four thousand likes and counting in just a matter of hours.

Many, especially Desi users related to the video and appreciated the shopkeeper's presence of mind in the face of imminent danger.

