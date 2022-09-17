WATCH: Man Tries to Rush Towards Queen Elizabeth's Coffin, Gets Arrested

A man who appeared to rush towards Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Westminster Hall has reportedly been taken into custody. The man allegedly ran towards Her Majesty, who is lying-in-state in the London building until her funeral proceedings begin early Monday. The man darted out of the line passing the catafalque, managed to climb the steps and touch the coffin.

Metropolitan Police released a statement, as reported by The Guardian, saying, “Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.”

Police further added, “He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody.” However, the law enforcement outlet did not release the man’s identity. The live stream from the venue was abruptly halted for roughly 15 minutes after the incident, The Sun reported.

On Friday, September 16, evening King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward came together at their mother’s coffin for Vigil of the Princes. The siblings, just after 7:30 p.m. (local time), joined the King’s Body Guards to protect the Queen’s coffin. After taking their positions — King Charles at one end, Prince Andrew at the other and Princess Anne and Prince Edward on either side — they bowed their heads. Mourners stood in line for hours to see the Queen’s coffin.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral, after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed the transition from empire to Commonwealth, end of the Cold War as well as UK’s entry into – and withdrawal from – the European Union. Her son King Charles III called the death of his beloved mother a “moment of great sadness” for him and his family.

