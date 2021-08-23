Watch: Man Turns Balloons Into DC’s Harley Quinn In This Impressive Reel

Balloons are not just filled with air, but happiness too. Shapes made out of balloons are an icing on the cake. Tobias Stengel, who is proficient in balloon-modelling, creates flawless figurines and uploads his creations on his Instagram page that goes by the name ‘tobi_twist.’ His latest creation is the DC’s marvelous maniac, Harley Quinn, and it is just the thing you need to see if balloons and comic characters is your cup of tea. The video features Tobi picking up balloons of different colours and blowing them up.

He then covers the camera with one of the blowed-up balloons and reveals a perfectly modelled Harley Quinn, with the iconic pink and blue pony-tails. The character was played by Margot Robbie in the movie Suicide Squad, featuring Will Smith and Jared Lato.

Watch the reel here:

The reel has since then garnered more than 58,000 views and 7000 likes. The official Instagram page of Warner BrosFamily lauded Tobi’s efforts and commented with several heart-eyes and fire emojis. One user requested a Harry Potter figure, while another requested Gru from Despicable Me. One user wrote, “You are just amazing. ”

If you are intrigued by the twisted creations by Tobi, you’ll be glad to know that this isn’t the first art. Toby has made other characters such as Taz from Looney Tunes, Iron Man, Shrek, and our favourite Rick from Rick and Morty.

Check out his other creations:

Balloon Modelling might just look like a party trick to entertain children, but it is much more than that. It is as serious an art form as painting or sand-sculpturing. The largest balloon modelling ever done utilized roughly 3961 balloons and was in the shape of an upside-down hanging bat. The model made by David Baker, Ohio, US, was completed and recorded by Guinness World Records on Halloween.

