Watch: Man Uses Chicken To Trap A Python, Here's What Happened Next

From various mechanisms to baits, there are innumerable ways of caging a predator that has become a menace for cattle. One such video of a chicken being used as bait to trap a python has been going viral on Twitter.

The video shared on the microblogging platform has been captioned, “Python trap using live chicken”. The 15-second footage shows the whole setup of the trap. A python then wiggles its way to a chicken. It first tries to go from another opening but when it sees that there is no other way, it enters through a blue cylindrical tube. However, this direct way of going to the chicken turns out to be too risky for him as it traps the snake instantly.

The chicken being used as bait works perfectly for the person who set up the trap. The video has gotten more than 45 lakh views and has gone viral on the social media platform. It also has more than 1.21 lakh likes and over 10 thousand retweets.

People in the comments expressed their views about the trap after seeing the video.

A user commented, “The more I look at this the more it looks like a small-scale setup with a smaller snake because I highly doubt there is a snake that big that hasn’t been reported or documented.”

Another user wrote, “Anyone complaining about this being cruel needs to realize this python could have quite easily taken out an entire farm of animals or even a person. Better to get rid of the snake.”

Some even said it was fake and provided evidence for the same. A user commented, “it is fake” which was accompanied by photographs of two men setting up the trap.

Some agreed that the video was fake as the python looked big but the trap looked small compared to the chicken.

