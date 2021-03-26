Watch: Man Uses Fishing Pole to Rescue 11-Year-Old Stranded on Floating Ice in Ukraine

An incredible rescue was caught on camera when a fisherman saved an 11-year-old's life who was stranded on a floating piece of ice in a river in Ukraine.

In the 1-minute video which has gone viral on social media, a little boy can be seen standing on a drifting ice floe, far from the river bank, being reeled to safety by the quick thinking of a fisherman, Richard Gorda.

Richard had gone fishing in the partially frozen Dsenka River in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sunday, where he was approached by a man to save the boy from drowning in the freezing waters.

The clip shows the frightened boy telling Richard that he could not swim as he is being carried away on the block of ice to which Richard can be heard telling the boy to stand still and not move while he prepares his fishing gear to rescue him.

The clip then shows Richard removing the hook from its rod and throwing it to the boy so he could grab on to it while being pulled towards the safety. The boy was reeled back to the shore using the fishing line and ended with people giving him their hand to pull him towards the shore.

According to Daily Mail, the boy is safe and didn’t require medical help. It is reported that the boy had fled the courtyard near his house and went to the river, climbed the ice while playing there with a friend. The ice began to crack under their feet, while one of them managed to jump to safety, the little boy was stuck there as the ice drifted him over 65 meters away from the shore.

Richard took to Facebook to share the video and wrote he was at the right place at the right time. He adds that he casted the spinning rod and hit at once was God’s mercy as time was running out. The child was brought back safe and sound and urged parents to watch out for their children and never allow them on icy water.

The matter is under investigation.