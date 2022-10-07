Watch: Man Uses Jetpack To Deliver Food in Saudi Arabia

We have witnessed major advancements in technology since the beginning of the new millennium. Over the next two decades, life has been made very easy for everyone, and the emergence of food delivery apps is a testament to the same. Even 20 years ago, who would have thought that you could have any dish of your choice delivered to your location at the click of a button? While it is interesting to wonder about upcoming potential advancements in the food industry, a new video, which is currently doing the rounds on the internet, may just give you an answer to that.

Ever thought that food could fly to your home? What if you needed your delicacy delivered to you urgently and there was too much traffic on the road? Well, if the video happens to be genuine, delivery men could soon beat the traffic by flying their way right into your home with your order. A viral video posted on Twitter shows a food delivery man with some sort of jetpack on his back that propels him in the air. He is seen flying right onto a balcony of a skyscraper where a lady awaits her order.

Check out the viral video below:

First flying man delivering food in Saudi Arabia‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/sQuBz0MHQZ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 26, 2022

According to person who uploaded the video, it is from Saudi Arabia. However, it is not clear which food delivery company provides such deliveries, or if the video is even real. No details about the delivery man are available in the video.

The internet had mixed reactions with some amazed by what they saw while many called the video fake. Some were even concerned about how cost-effective the service would be if it happened to be real. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Fake there’s no reflection off the glass — Daunte #JetLife🛩 (@daunte2555) September 26, 2022

Was bout to say how is that even profitable but, then I remembered it’s Dubai so the flight-delivery fee definitely payable — goofy grandma with da blicky (@nextmogul42) September 26, 2022

I'm curious how that's cost efficient — Robhearts (@yourshadowfox11) September 27, 2022

This is edited btw — zaner.eth (@zaner300) September 26, 2022

This is so clearly fake — Crowie (@Crowie___) September 26, 2022

even if its true , delivery cos will need fighter pilots to operate that jet pack … plus imagine someone landing on a balcony and the house inmates are in the buff — Explor3r (@pothic) September 26, 2022

While the authenticity of this video remains unverified, it may very well generate an idea that may, in the distant future, become a reality.

