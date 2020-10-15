Watch: Man Using JCB Excavator to Scratch His Back has Left Netizens Divided

Obsession of Indians with JCB is not surprising anymore. Last year, several memes surfaced on the activity of Indians standing and watching a JCB at work. Weirdly, videos of JCB digging into the ground were also widely shared by Indians with the hashtag #JCBKiKhudayi.

The bizarre JCB-Indian relationship is not just limited to watching it. An Indian man in a video that is now getting viral can be seen scratching his back using the huge excavator of the humongous machine.

In the 41-second-video, the man with the bare back is seen trying hard to scratch it with the help of a cloth but fails. He starts moving towards the JCB while using it to scratch the itchy back.

Finally, he can be seen standing before a JCB, his back towards the shovel. The excavator of the JCB goes down the length of his back twice.

Towards the end of the video, in order to tease him, the operator of the JCB gets the excavator in front of this face. The video ends with the man laughing after seeing the excavator right in front of him.

This somewhat weird and hilarious video is definitely getting the attention of the netizens. It has been viewed 2,48,000 times. The number of likes on this video is over 4,000 times and it has been shared 2,300 times. In the comments section, some people were amused and others were concerned.

Pointing to the fact that this seemingly fun action can easily go wrong, one person commented that it is sad that people are not conscious of what they are doing.

However, this is not the first time that the machine which is used to excavate debris and transfer raw materials at construction sites has been customised to suit the needs of Indians.

In February this year, the machine was used by women as a platform for climbing down a truck.