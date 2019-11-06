Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Man Wakes Up in Middle of Night to Find a 4.5 Feet Crocodile in Bathroom

The moment he opened the door of his bathroom he was left shocked seeing the reptile lying in a corner with its jaws wide open.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 6, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
Finding lizards in washroom or cockroaches crawling in corners are common sight in India, but a man in Gujarat got a shock of his life after he spotted a four-and-a-half-foot long crocodile the moment he stepped into his bathroom.

Mahendra Padhiyar, a resident of Vadodara, who was trying to catch up with his sleep, was getting disturbed by a persistent noise coming from the backyard. He initially thought that it must be a cat, which was making the noise. Padhiyar decided to get up and track the noise, which he found was coming from the bathroom. The moment he opened the door of his bathroom he was left shocked seeing the reptile lying in a corner with its jaws wide open.

Padhiyar shut the door of the bathroom and rushed to get his phone. He quickly dialed Wildlife Rescue Trust (WRT), an animal welfare organisation based out in Vadodara, briefing about what he spotted in his bathroom. A team of WRT arrived at Padhiyar's house around 2:45 in the morning.

"It was a bit tough to rescue the reptile as it was dark. The crocodile was also aggressive," The Times of India quoted a member of Wildlife Rescue Trust, as saying.

The team made all efforts to catch the "aggressive" croc and finally after an hour they managed to capture it.

According to the daily, the WRT members said that the crocodile must have crawled out of Vishwamitri river that flows nearby.

The river is home to hundreds of reptiles which often come out of the water body and roam around the colonies nearby.

