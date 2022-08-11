Watch: Man Walking 2000 Ft Above Ground On Metal Steps Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

Life is an adventure. And we as humans love a kick of adrenaline every now and then. We go on hikes in the mountains and try out adventure sports even though we are afraid of heights. But we usually make sure we are absolutely safe in doing the daring task. But there are some daredevils out there who don’t care about the height and can do anything for that adrenaline rush. One such person has made everyone’s heart tremble by walking at a height of 2,000 feet above the ground.

A Twitter handle by the name “People Are Awesome” has shared a video of a person walking at a height of 2,000 feet above the ground in Switzerland with the caption “Omg!! Very scary”. The 13-second video shows the first person’s view of walking at that height. Although he has a harness around him to prevent any accident, the steps are just metal handles coming out of the rocky terrain. Even the bravest of hearts would panic after seeing the person walk on this dangerous path. One wrong step and the person would plummet to his death.

The video has gone viral on Twitter and has more than 1.69 lakh views and more than 3000 likes. Posted on August 8, the comment section of the video reveals that this trek is called the Via Ferrata. The Via Ferrata is 2.2 kilometres in length and takes about 3 hours to complete. It starts at Murren and ends at Gimmelwald. The term Via Ferrata in German is called ‘Iron path’.

Via ferrata leading from Mürren to Gimmelwald(A Via Ferrata (Klettersteig in German)term used in the climbing community that translates to ‘Iron Path’.). Length: 2.2 KM / 1.4 Miles.Duration: 3 Hours. Cost: Free (besides required equipment).The via ferrata is at your own risk. pic.twitter.com/vvlXBRX7JU — DarkKnight (@iamshinerk) August 5, 2022

I get nervous leaning over the glass and looking down from the second floor of a shopping mall I never asked to be this weak — Seems Normal (@socmediafailure) August 9, 2022

Another comment read, “I get nervous leaning over the glass and looking down from the second floor of a shopping mall I never asked to be this weak”. Many others commented how they are afraid of heights and this 2,000 feet high and 2.2 kilometres long trek of Via Ferrata is not an easy task at all.

