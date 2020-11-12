Watch: Man Walking on Garbage-filled River in Brazil Creates Buzz around Lack of Waste Management

A video of a man walking on a garbage filled river in Brazil has taken the internet by a storm. In the clip, one can see that the river is loaded with garbage. After a few seconds, a man, who is apparently sorting the waste, is seen. The person is standing and walking around on the muck loaded river as if there is no water underneath.

This incident is from Sarapuí River which lies to the west of Rio de Janeiro. The man without shoes is seen balancing well on the river filled with the filth. Apparently, the filth is extended to a national park which is a home to a good number of animals and birds. The video has been shared by a local news channel Edson Passos News.

It was reported previously that the forested area was declared as a state park in the year 2013. One of the reasons behind doing this was to partly protect the region’s water resources. This river witnesses severe flooding in the monsoon. Apart from that time of the year, the water in it depletes and polluted waste is only seen during the rest of the year.

It was mentioned in a report that around 50 per cent of the people who at present are staying around the area do not have waste processing systems. The polluted Rio Sarapuí River gives around 10 per cent of the fresh water that is consumed by Rio Sarapuí’s Guanabara Bay. More than often, the upstream of the river is also polluted as it contains sewage and garbage.

The government authorities had assured the cleaning of the garbage loaded river before the the Rio Olympics. The Sarapuí River had to be cleaned as it was the venue for the Olympic Games sailing competitions. However, a report published in The Guardian had clearly mentioned that the government failed to take some concrete steps in cleaning of the river.