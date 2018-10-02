GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
WATCH: Man Warns People About Approaching Tsunami Waves in Indonesia, Witnesses Disaster

The deadly earthquake-tsunami has claimed 1,234 lives so far.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2018, 2:21 PM IST
Image credits: Gery Enrekang / Facebook.
The tsunami has brought life to a standstill in Indonesia.

According to the Indonesian disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the death toll from Friday’s earthquake and tsunami stands at 1,234.

The powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the seaside city Palu early evening on Friday and brought buildings down all over the city and its surrounding area. As the search and rescue work is underway, a dramatic video of a man warning people about the approaching tsunami waves in Palu is going viral on the Internet.

Anticipating evident devastation, the man standing on an elevated ground in the video can be heard screaming and warning people on the road to clear the area as he witnesses the roaring waves approaching the shore and eventually wiping off the restaurants and houses in its path.

The distressed man can also be heard reciting prayers for the victims as the tsunami waves wreck havoc in front of his eyes.

Warning: Disturbing visuals



Conditions in Indonesia continued to be grave. With no food to eat or water to drink, dozens of survivors resorted to raiding and looting shops on the island of Sulawesi. Some were later arrested.

Several Indonesians also took to Twitter to share the videos of tragedy struck areas.







