English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WATCH: Man Warns People About Approaching Tsunami Waves in Indonesia, Witnesses Disaster
The deadly earthquake-tsunami has claimed 1,234 lives so far.
Image credits: Gery Enrekang / Facebook.
Loading...
The tsunami has brought life to a standstill in Indonesia.
According to the Indonesian disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the death toll from Friday’s earthquake and tsunami stands at 1,234.
The powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the seaside city Palu early evening on Friday and brought buildings down all over the city and its surrounding area. As the search and rescue work is underway, a dramatic video of a man warning people about the approaching tsunami waves in Palu is going viral on the Internet.
Anticipating evident devastation, the man standing on an elevated ground in the video can be heard screaming and warning people on the road to clear the area as he witnesses the roaring waves approaching the shore and eventually wiping off the restaurants and houses in its path.
The distressed man can also be heard reciting prayers for the victims as the tsunami waves wreck havoc in front of his eyes.
Warning: Disturbing visuals
Conditions in Indonesia continued to be grave. With no food to eat or water to drink, dozens of survivors resorted to raiding and looting shops on the island of Sulawesi. Some were later arrested.
Several Indonesians also took to Twitter to share the videos of tragedy struck areas.
According to the Indonesian disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the death toll from Friday’s earthquake and tsunami stands at 1,234.
The powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the seaside city Palu early evening on Friday and brought buildings down all over the city and its surrounding area. As the search and rescue work is underway, a dramatic video of a man warning people about the approaching tsunami waves in Palu is going viral on the Internet.
Anticipating evident devastation, the man standing on an elevated ground in the video can be heard screaming and warning people on the road to clear the area as he witnesses the roaring waves approaching the shore and eventually wiping off the restaurants and houses in its path.
The distressed man can also be heard reciting prayers for the victims as the tsunami waves wreck havoc in front of his eyes.
Warning: Disturbing visuals
Conditions in Indonesia continued to be grave. With no food to eat or water to drink, dozens of survivors resorted to raiding and looting shops on the island of Sulawesi. Some were later arrested.
Several Indonesians also took to Twitter to share the videos of tragedy struck areas.
Munculnya lumpur dari permukaan tanah yang menyebabkan amblasnya bangunan dan pohon di Kabupaten Sigi dekat perbatasan Palu akibat gempa 7,4 SR adalah fenomena likuifaksi (liquefaction) Likuifaksi adalah tanah berubah menjadi lumpur seperti cairan dan kehilangan kekuatan. pic.twitter.com/uxTODECMEX
— Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) September 29, 2018
A moment when the earthquake moved the ground and brought everything above it #earthquake #prayforindonesia #PrayForDonggala #sigi #prayforpalu #Gempa pic.twitter.com/xji1Via1XC
— Amril Nuryan (@amrilnuryan) September 30, 2018
Tsunami striking in #Sulawesi. Lord have mercy. #indonesia pic.twitter.com/oiPJor3jG6
— Sir Zayn (@bingregory) September 28, 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
-
Tuesday 11 September , 2018
Eat Healthy: Sweet Recipes For Festive Seasons
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Tuesday 11 September , 2018 Eat Healthy: Sweet Recipes For Festive Seasons
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Started Crying When Priyanka Told Me About Nick Jonas' Proposal: Parineeti Chopra
- Raveena Tandon Supports Tanushree, Slams Star Wives for Backing Predatory Husbands
- Coke Studio, Fast-Bowlers and Grills: These are the Things From Pakistan that Indians Love
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...