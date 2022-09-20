WATCH: Man Wearing Solar-Powered Helmet With Fan is The Epitome Of 'Jugaad'

Creativity, especially in the makeshift category, can be found in every corner of our country. The love for Jugaad has resulted in people creating some of the most mind-blowing things that people have ever seen.

Adding to the list is this man who was recently spotted walking on the road in Uttar Pradesh. He caught the attention of the public for quite an innovative head-wear that he honed. It was a helmet with a solar plate and a fan attached to it. The fan was affixed in a manner that the air was being delivered directly to the face of anybody, who wears the helmet.

A Twitter user spotted the man, dressed in saffron clothes, walking down the lane with this unique helmet and decided to shoot a short interview of the person. In the clip shared by the user on Twitter, the man is heard explaining about the peculiar, solar-powered fan that he was wearing.

He has also explained that the fan gets charged via solar power and works till 6 in the evening. Sharing the clip, the user in the caption, appreciated the usage of solar energy and the creation.

Since being shared, the video has gained a lot of traction on social media. Netizens poured in all kinds of reactions in the comment section. One user said, “Ingenious invention. Just wondering if the load on his head is worth the cooling relief?”

Another highlighted the confluence of Dharma and Science.

Another commented suggesting that the helmet can be of good use for farmers and labourers, who work tirelessly under the sun.

Here are some more reactions to the tweet.

