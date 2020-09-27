WATCH: Man Who Shared Free Wifi Returns With Netflix Account Details. Netizens Are in Splits

How many times have we begged our friends (and foes) to give us their Netflix account details so that we can bing watch that really interesting crime series or that movie that dropped last week on the streaming giant? Well, we dont have to ask!

Remember the art director from San Francisco who pranked netizens with his super long password for ‘free’ WiFi? He is back again with an offer that could entice you...except, there's another catch involved this time too.

Shared from the personal Instagram profile of art director, Pablo Rochat, this post has a picture and a video. The clip shows an electric pole on a sidewalk with a paper stuck on it. It has an username and password for a free Netflix account. However, the way it is written adds to the larity of the whole situation.

Pablo Rochat had shared the post on September 13 and it has since then garnered over 85,400 likes along with many amused reactions from his followers. While some laughed, others were genuinely curious as to does the password really works.

“Okay but did it work,” asked an Instagram user. “Lol! So cruel,” commented another. “If anyone figures this out be a lamb and copy paste it here lol,” said a third.

“Can someone waste an hour of their life just to see if it works?” wrote a fourth. A user with the name of chibi.samosa tried to play a good Samaritan and commented, "Netflix password can't be more than 60 characters. Thank me later." but well, many users wanted to still enjoy a free subscription.

This is not the first time Rochat’s post has gone viral, earlier too his posts created a buzz on social media. He had shared a poster on a wall saying ‘Free Wifi’ in big bold letters to draw attention. But once people tried to get close to view the details, they got the network named “Goodluck” and the password extending so long that they had to take a stroll to read it completely.