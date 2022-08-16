WATCH: Man Wrestles Man-eater Shark in New York, Video Goes Viral

A video captured a man grappling with one of the most dangerous sea creatures known to mankind. Reported to be from Fire Island in New York, the clip shows a man pulling the shark with its tail while the fish tries to get back into the water.

The man-eater washed ashore at Smith Point Beach. According to eye-witnesses, the man, who has not been identified, was fishing when he caught a shark. While in the video it seems that the man is trying to keep the shark from going back into the water, however, he was actually trying to unhook the fish.

“He had been fishing and caught the shark by accident. He was attempting to unhook it and cut it free,” Emily Murray, one of the bystanders at the beach, told New York Post. Take a look at the images and the clip that are going viral on social media, here:

After the man managed to pull the shark to the shore, he was assisted by another guy with whom he finally cut the shark free.

The incident surfaced when the beaches in New York, including the Smith Point beach, were on high alert. Since June, shark sightings have become more common with multiple reports of shark attacks being reported by the authorities. Species like the Sand Tiger, Sand Bar, and Dusky Sharks are some of the most commonly spotted at the New York beaches, according to a report by Associated Press.

Various factors are believed to be contributing to the spike in shark sightings. One of them is the legislation passed in New York which aimed at protecting Atlantic menhaden, a type of fish, which is the main source of food for species such as dolphins, whales, and sharks. Although a threat to human life, shark sightings are being considered a positive sign as it suggests that the ecosystem is getting healthier.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here