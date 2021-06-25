WATCH: Man Zips Through Times Square on Hoverboard, Twitter Hails Him 'Green Goblin'

The Times Square in New York is a cauldron of cultures from around the world, but now it seems futuristic creatures have also joined the space. In a recent tweet shared by former American basketball player Rex Chapman, a person is seen literally flying across the billboard lit street of Times Square as he hopped on a giant drone.

In what looked like a scene from the Hollywood future dystopian movie Blade Runner, the person in the video stood straight with a helmet as they moved past general visitors. The ten-second video showed people on the ground recording the incident where the person was hoverboarding. Shared on Twitter on Monday, the video posted by Rex has garnered over 7.9 million views, 148.6k likes, and 38.7k retweets till now.

Oh nothing - just a dude flying around NYC… pic.twitter.com/qJp2mKgV8R— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) June 21, 2021

Netizens shared their reaction in the comments section of the tweet. Some called the person a Green Goblin, the character who made appearances in Marvel movies and Spider-Man comics, who was Peter Parker's mentor turned supervillain (played by Willem Dafoe in Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man movie). Other Spider-Man fans were reminded of Harry Osborn played by James Franco, who also roamed around New York in his hoverboard.

Some users recommended the ride to be the best if one wishes to maintain social distance amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The video also reminded netizens of the video game Cyberpunk 2077.

However, the man in question isYouTuberHunter Kowald, a man who is into SkySurfer Hoverboard Aircraft Purchasing and Investment. A video from May 15 on his YouTube channel shows Kowald flying over the hoverboard into fast food drive-thrus like McDonald's and Wendy's.

Speaking to Inside Edition, which identified Kowald as the alleged 'Green Goblin',he said that he had the permission to fly the hoverboard in a public place in New York City. Describing his hoverboard,Kowald said that it is a “highly engineered device” and he spent years to finally fly on it.

