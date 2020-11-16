Watch: Manatee Washes up on Yard due to High Tide and Munches Grass in Florida

Days after a giant alligator was seen on a golf course in Florida’s Naples, a manatee has now been spotted in the city of Flagler beach located in the state hit by Hurricane Eta.

Matt Hathaway, a resident of Florida, shared a video on his Facebook account. In the one-minute clip, we can see a flooded yard and a manatee in the water.

Matt informs, in the caption, that the tide is so high that the manatee has come to their yard and is munching on the grass.

As the manatee ate their grass, a family member of Matt named Elizabeth Hathway jokingly commented that at least she would not have to mow [down the lawn] when the water recedes. A person named Ricker Alford responded to her comment and said, "Could you send him over to do my yard next."

One Facebook user said, "That's environmentally friendly lawn service!"

Melissa Morgan, another commenter said that she hopes that the manatee finds his way back to home before the water recedes.

A woman Donna Wood said, “I hope they don’t get beached once the tide goes back out.” To this, Matt replied that he saw the animal swimming back safely.

Zach Jensen, a person commenting on Matt’s video, suggested that he should get a garden hose. “They usually come over to drink out the hose. You can pet them and hand feed lettuce,” he said.

The tropical storm Eta made its first landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday. Earlier, a massive alligator was found strolling on a golf course in Florida. The size of the animal had left netizens shocked, with one person even calling it a dinosaur.

Hurricane Eta mainly hit Central America — Cuba, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Mexico from October 31 to November 14, 2020. It is believed that the hurricane killed 178 people and around 120 people are missing from the regions where this storm hit.